Maxine Helen Brehmer

Our mother, Maxine Helen (Prokasky) Brehmer, was called to Heaven Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after fighting dementia for several years. She might not have had vivid memories of her past, but in the end, she always knew her Lord.

We are comforted to know that she has now met Him and is reunited with her husband, Herb “Bigfoot”; granddaughter, Sloane; parents, Emil and Clara (Kaul) Prokasky; and many other family, friends, and neighbors in Heaven.

Mom once told us, when we asked what Heaven was like, that it was different for each person and that whatever made a person happy was what would be experienced in Heaven. So we know that Mom is now singing old time country gospel, telling really bad jokes, sewing, and taking care of the most beautiful flower beds Heaven has seen. Who knows, there might even be a pond!

Mom was born in Viola, Ill., June 10, 1938. When she was 12 years old, her family moved to Oronoco, where her parents farmed. She graduated from Rochester Central High School and attended Rochester Junior College, before getting a job as a secretary at IBM.