WINTER, Wis. — Maynard Paul Bergeron, 76, of Winter, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Monday, March 4, 2019.
Maynard was born to Martin Sr. and Caryl (Smith) Bergeron Sept. 13, 1942. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1960. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1960 until his Honorable Discharge in 1964. He completed CVTC’s Industrial Draftsman Course in 1969. Maynard and his wife, Patricia Stenberg, were married Sept 22, 1984. He was a devout catholic and an active member at both Holy Ghost Catholic Church in CF and St. Peter’s in Winter.
Maynard worked for over 30 years driving for Gateco Liquor after starting his career at a machine shop. He also spent many of those years umpiring for the CRBL and softball leagues/tournaments. Maynard lived much of his life in Jim Falls. He was proud to be part of this small town and supported the town of Anson community as a volunteer fire fighter. Maynard loved his family very much and enjoyed the companionship of his four-wheeling buddies Martina, Marley, and Mia along with the many other canines that captivated his heart throughout his lifetime. He truly appreciated the outdoors and especially liked camping, hunting, fishing and four-wheeling. Maynard also loved his Packers, Brewers, and Badgers and was very particular about his Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet.
Maynard is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Paula (Neil) Boos, Melissa (Steve) Bowe, Saira (John) Caneff, and Paul (Fiancée Kelly Hartung) Bergeron; stepchildren, Mark Marlowe, Michelle (John) Swansinger, and Mindy (Craig) DeMars; grandchildren, Nicholas, Samantha, Tyler, Dahlton, Kenessa, Drake, Orion, Alexis, Mikayla, Brooklyn, Caleigh, Pearl, Chandler, Aftyn, Brenden, Morgan, Jacob, Linsey, Madelynn, and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Landon and McKenna; siblings, Pauline (Larry) Davis, Barbera Schemenauer, Roshelle (Jim) Lee, Sharon Uphoff, Martin Jr. (aka Prune), and Terry (Elke) Bergeron. Along with many other loving relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger, Paul, and Lucky Bergeron; and granddaughter, Briella.
The visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
The funeral Mass will be at noon Wednesday, March 13, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 412 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Fr. Justin Kizewski will be officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council following the mass at church. Interment will be at a later date in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.