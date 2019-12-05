STANLEY — Melvin Steivang, 96, of Stanley, dear Father, Gramps and Big Papa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, surrounded by family.
Mel was born in Stanley, March 15, 1923, to John and Gusta Steivang Sr., the youngest of 10.
After graduating from Stanley, he entered the Navy serving from 1942 until 1946, in the South Pacific. He was united in marriage to Nancy Solie Sept. 10, 1949. They celebrated 63 years together, until her death in 2013. Mel and Nancy owned and operated the first Sears Catalog Store in Wisconsin, until they retired.
He is survived by his daughters, Chris (Dennis) Anderson, Lynn (Jerry) Raether; his sons, Greg (Gloria) Steivang of Stanley and Timothy (Sue) Steivang, of Sparta, Wis.; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; daughter, Laura; his brothers, Tobias, John, Arne, Alfred and Mart; and his sisters, Julie, Marie, Lunna and Gudrun.
We would like to thank the wonderful and amazing people at the VA and St. Joseph Hospice for taking such excellent care of Dad.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 14, 2020, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stanley.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.