Merle Quale Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Merle A. Quale Sr., 95, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Eau Claire, to Ellen (Joyce) and Charles Quale. He was raised in the town of Wheaton where he attended Sunny Valley Grade School and later Chippewa Falls High School.

Merle served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1940 to 1945, and then served in the National Guard.

On Oct. 23, 1951, Merle married Grace Wheeler in Mason City, Iowa. They resided in Onalaska, Wis., then Chippewa Falls. Merle worked for Mathy Construction as a heavy equipment operator for 47 years and only ever missing one day of work, retiring in 1993. Proudly, he was a 61 year member of the #139 Operating Engineers Union.

In his retirement, Merle enjoyed attending the No. Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls, going to McDonald’s and visiting the Leinie Lodge.

He is survived by his son, Merle Jr. (Marge Rice) of Merrill; daughter, Cheryl (Olen) Nantz of Chippewa Falls; son-in-law, Robert Becker of Eau Claire; sister, Dorothy Sanders of Menomonie; sister-in-law, Marion Quale of Crown Point, Ind.; eight grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.