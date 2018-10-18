Mervin L. Halvorsen, 83, of the Village of Lake Hallie, Chippewa Falls died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
He was born May 4, 1935, in Eau Claire, to Leonard and Myrtle (Nesja) Halvorsen. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1953 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving from 1953-1955.
On April 12, 1954, he married Betty Violet. They lived in Kenosha, Wis., until moving back to Chippewa Falls in 1967. He worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire, for the next 26 years.
Mervin is survived by his son, Mervin Jr. of Chippewa Falls; daughters, Joanne (Bob) Schiess of Kenosha, and Becky Halvorsen of Eau Claire; brother, Don Halvorsen (special friend, Jan Lee) of Eau Claire; twin brother, Marvin (Lynn) Halvorsen of Kenosha; sister, Caroleen Salter of Bruce, Wis.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Betty, in 1998.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Private interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.