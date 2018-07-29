It is with great sadness that the family of Michael (Mike) J McDermott, announces his passing after battling emphysema for many years, Friday, July 27, 2018, at the age of 76.
Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Janice “Jan” (Buttke); and his children, Kevin (Michelle) and Julie (Steve) Zurowski. Mike will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, Christie and Braden; in addition, his sister, brother and sisters-in-law; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Ted Junemann and Roger Buttke; his sister-in-law, Irene Junemann.
Mike was a Bay View resident at heart. He dedicated 25 plus years to Pelton Casteel. His passions included driving school bus, his art and his model trains and he was an active member of the Appleton and Green Bay, Wis., train clubs.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, with Father William Felix officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.