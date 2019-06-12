Michael “Mike” Schymanski Sr., 86, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Michael was born in Wausau, Wis., July 31, 1933, to Michael and Veronica (Burclaff) Schymanski. He attended St. Michael’s Elementary School and Wausau High School. Upon completion, he joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in January 1956. On July 19, 1957, he married Jean McVinnie, the daughter of Robert and Beulah McVinnie, at Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls. Mike was a welder for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company and after traveling 13 states, settled in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Mike and Jean moved back to Chippewa Falls, where he retired from the Chippewa Falls School District.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Michael Jr. (Cheryl) Schymanski of Wisconsin Rapids; daughter, Debra Ackerman-Turner of Yuma, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Melissa (Steve) Henderson of Boyd, Jon (Barbalee) Ackerman of Lyman, Wyo., and Kate (Chris Lindgren) Ackerman of Mount Dora, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Lauren, Hannah, Jonny, Lacy, Madysen; his brother, Tom (Kathy) Schymanski of Glendale, Ariz.; and his sister, Sandra Rader of Wausau, Wis.; brother-in-law, Jack (Joan) McVinnie of Chippewa Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles and wife Evelyn Schymanski; sister, Betty and husband, Don Heitman, sister, Grace and brother-in-law, Myron Radar.
A private burial service will be held at a later date at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Spooner, Wis. Memorials in Mike’s name may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colo., 80502.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.