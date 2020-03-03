Michael Nelson

ELK MOUND, Wis. — Michael “Mike” Nelson, 71, of Elk Mound died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Eau Claire, to Edward and Bette (Paff) Nelson Aug. 25, 1948. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1966.

Mike was proud to have served his country with a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon returning from his tour, Mike started the Nelson Brother Construction Company which ran successfully for over 35 years. Mike was also a proud owner of the Outhouse Bar in Colfax for over 30 years.

Mike married Jeannie Flick April 4, 1986, in Chippewa Falls, but they had been together for 10 years prior to that. The “love of his life” was his rock and they were inseparable. During her eight year bout with cancer, Mike stood by her side and the two of them fought the fight together.

Mike’s passion was tinkering with his old classic car collection. He loved spending time in his workshop every day and maintaining his chicken coup.

