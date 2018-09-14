PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Michael Allen Potaczek, 51, of Plymouth passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael was born Oct. 16, 1966, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Allen and Carlene Potaczek (Tyler). He grew up in Cornell and graduated from Cornell High School in 1985. After graduating from high school, he attended college at Metropolitan State University, where he obtained a degree in psychology and business management in 1992.
Michael’s degree led him to pursue a lifelong career as a business owner helping individuals with disabilities. He established Progressive Habilitative Services, Inc. and M.A.P. Investments in 1996. As a successful owner in adult foster care, he took great pride in making a difference in the lives of his clients and employees.
Michael’s passion for culture and history was fulfilled by traveling around the world experiencing the beauty of God’s earth. He loved the arts and was a very creative person. Michael had a flair for decorating homes, landscaping and anything that made a home majestically beautiful.
Michael loved his family and will be remembered most for his generosity, sense of humor, compassionate heart, and always putting others first. He is survived by his mother, Carlene Potaczek; sister, Pamela Jensen; sister, Jolene (Jeff) Hanzlik; nieces, Courtney Jensen and Kelsey (Devon) Koenig; nephews, Jacob and Joshua Hanzlik; godmother, Cheryl Ross (Shipley); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, many special friends and travel companions.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Allen Potaczek; paternal grandparents, Helen and Joseph Potaczek; maternal grandparents, Pearl and Carl Tyler.
The family wishes to thank the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Fairview Health Services (University of Minnesota Health) and Fairview Hospice for the outstanding care and support of Michael and his family.
Michael will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
There will be no service, but a private burial at Michael’s request.