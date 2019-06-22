Michael W. Stibor

Michael “Spider Mike” W. Stibor, 54, of Chippewa Falls passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in O’Fallon, Ill.
Mike was born to Robert F. and Patricia M. (Hauff) Stibor Nov. 23, 1964, in Waukesha, Wis. Growing up in Heartland, Mike always had a desire for adventure. He enjoyed boy scouts with his dad, hanging with his big brothers, Tony and Jerry, and his best friend and sister, Robin. As he grew up he liked the thrill of speed; boats, cars and of course motorcycles. In 1988, he was blessed by the birth of his daughter, Shannon Nicole. On May 24, 2014, Mike married his loving wife, Tauna (Fritz), surrounded by loved ones.
He had a great passion for cooking and would love to share photos on Facebook of some of his creations, and recipes (bacon, Sue).
His ministry of making cross necklaces was a true calling and gift. His crosses have been sent around the world and in the local community. It filled his heart to be able to share those with others.
He participated in various serve ministry areas over the years at Jacobs Well; Care Team, Prayer Team, Greeter and Small Group Leader. His Saturday morning men’s group meant the world to him. These guys didn’t only grow in faith together they did life together, a bond that stretched a nine year span.
Mike’s heart was for the Lord and his motorcycle family. His brothers and sisters in Faith Riders, Friends of Faith, BFC, CMA, and all those who have ridden with him currently and in the past brought him joy, when he was with them he was in his happy place and loved beyond measure.
He worked for HSHS for nearly 10 years, where he was not only encouraged professionally but spiritually and surrounded by great co-workers and friends.
No matter how you knew Mike “Spider,” you will never forget his huge heart, amazing laugh, quick wit and fantastic bear hugs. He loved BIG.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tauna; daughter, Shannon (Kyle); grandchildren, Luke and Evelynn; sister, Robin (Mike); brothers, Tony (Joan) and Jerry (Jane); stepdaughter, Kiara (Israel); stepson, Erik; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Jane Fritz; brother-in-law, Kevin; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, endless friends and brothers and sisters of faith. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org; E. Philips Treatment Center, www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Giving; or the American Liver Foundation, liverfoundation.org/.
A celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. The church is located just east of the Melby exit off of the Hwy. 53 bypass. Visitation will take place from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Sunday, June 30, at church.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.