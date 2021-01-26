LAKE HALLIE — Michelle J. Smokowicz, 60, of Lake Hallie passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 9:14 p.m.

Michelle, my wife of 34 years and four months, passed away without pain, with her children and me at her side. Michelle had emergency surgery Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, after suffering a spinal cord stroke that left her paralyzed. Overnight on the 17th she suffered several more strokes, which made it impossible for her to have a life she wanted. Michelle had previous requested that should this day occur, her family should allow her to pass. She left us peacefully and our lives will never be the same.

She was born Aug. 29, 1960, to Albert Roso and Jeanette (Clark) Williams, in Waukesha, Wis. Michelle was known to be a strong-willed woman who was not afraid of work. She was also known as giving friend and mentor to many, with a smile and laugh that would brighten any room. She truly touched so many lives in ways that will never be forgotten.