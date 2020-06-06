Myles Smith

Myles “Mickey” R. Smith, Jr., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He passed under the attentive and loving care of the staff at Our House and St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Myles was born Feb. 6, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Myles (Sr.) and Lucille (Phalen) Smith. When he was younger, he had lived in Mondovi, Alma, then back to Chippewa Falls. He graduated from McDonell HS in 1950 and then enlisted in the Air Force serving four years during the Korean War, with honorable discharge in 1955. He attended Wisconsin Institute of Technology (WIT) and received his engineering degree in Platteville in 1960. Myles married Donna Emerson (1961) and moved to Detroit, Mich., where he worked for Factory Insurance Association (FIA) as a loss prevention consultant/ inspector. He was transferred to Kalamazoo, Mich. and retired in 1989.
Myles enjoyed field work, visiting many facilities, especially the auto big three. Myles and Donna moved back to Chippewa Falls in 1992, to help care for their parents and enjoy the good ole’ days in a familiar setting. He loved to go to garage sales, estate sales, and walking in Irvine Park. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed making people laugh.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; his son, Stacey (Cindy) Smith of Paw Paw, Mich.; and daughter, Jill (Timothy) Sherman of Kalamazoo; three grandchildren, Kirsten and Kyle Smith, and Hannah Sherman; plus one great-granddaughter, Blakelyn Smith; sister, Betty Wild of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Patrick (Susan) Smith of Lafayette; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and sister, Mary Kay.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Dave Whelan will be officiating. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Historical Society, Irvine Park, or charity of your choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.