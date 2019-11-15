ABBOTSFORD, Wis. — Myron J. Budzinski, 62, of Abbotsford passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Abbotsford. Father Tim Oudenhoven will officiate. A visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com.
