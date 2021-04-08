Nadine Kay (Clark) Happel passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family. Nadine received her crown of everlasting life Friday, April 2, 2021, and is now in the Kingdom of Heaven. Nadine was born April 28, 1947, in La Crosse, to Lola (McNabb) and Albert Clark. She graduated from Central High School in 1965 and furthered her college education at UW-La Crosse, where she met her husband, Douglas Happel. Doug and Nadine were married June 22, 1968, in La Crosse. Soon after their marriage, they moved to Sun Prairie, Wis., where both of their children, Mark and Susan were born. They later moved back to La Crosse in 1977, where they have resided since. Nadine enjoyed being a stay at home mom when her kids were younger. As they got older, Nadine took on a job at Shopko South in La Crosse, as a cashier and front end monitor. She also was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in La Crosse where she taught Sunday school for several years. Most importantly, she was the extremely proud grandmother to eight grandchildren whom she adored immensely.