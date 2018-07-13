Nancy Carol Pinch, 74, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Grand Horizons in Appleton, Wis.
Nancy was born July 26, 1943, to the late James and Hazel (Eckert) Odness in Menomonie. She married Howard Pinch May 3, 1963, and they divorced in 1992. He preceded her is death in 2016. Nancy then married Thomas Paschen in 1999. He preceded her in death in 2010. She worked as an Emergency Technician at New London Family Medical Center for 27 years. Nancy enjoyed making quilts, reading and substitute teaching.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Mary (Craig) Van Abel, Appleton, Mike (Cindy) Pinch, New London, Wis., and Eric (Ann) Pinch, New London; six grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, Joshua, Nic, Jacob and Kasey and one brother, James (Linda) Odness, Osseo, Wis.
Nancy was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Rudie.
A memorial service for Nancy will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 16, at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. The Rev. Bil Sutlief will be officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.