HOLCOMBE — Neal D. Verhulst, 68, of Holcombe passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. Neal was born Aug. 28, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Lawrence Verhulst, Jr. and Hattie (Schuettke) Verhulst.
The Verhulst family originally moved to the U.S. from Holland, around 1880 and settled on a family farm in Holcombe in 1907. Neal attended Lake Holcombe High School, graduating in 1968. He worked on the family farm, eventually taking over operation of the farm with his brother, Larry. They ran this small dairy farm together for over 40 years, until retirement. Neal spent his entire life on this farm.
In 1973, Neal married Joyce (Zawistowski). They had two sons, Stewart and Kurtis, and four grandchildren. Neal and Joyce had a wonderful 45 years of marriage. In retirement, Neal and Joyce enjoyed being involved in their local community and traveling around America. They especially enjoyed traveling to various National Parks and to visit their grandchildren.
Neal was very active in his church, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, where he served several terms on the church council. He was also very involved in organizing the annual Lake Holcombe Alumni basketball tournament.
He enjoyed a life-long interest in sports. In his younger years, Neal played football, basketball, baseball and softball. In later years, he channeled his athletic interests into golf, becoming an avid golfer and a steadfast member of his local golf league.
Neal loved the outdoors, especially spending time in the woods, cutting firewood and making maple syrup. Neal also loved staying busy and was always working on something around the house, on the farm, or on one of his hobbies. He loved to make people smile (especially children), loved a great story, had a genuine interest in others and was always ready with a laugh. Above all, he was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.
Neal is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Stewart (Jennifer) and granddaughters, Isabella and Madeleine of Austin, Texas; son, Kurtis (Amy), granddaughter, Claire and grandson, Grant of Houston, Texas; brothers, Larry (Karen) and James (Carol), both of Holcombe; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joyce.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral home in Cornell.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 700 Thomas St., Cornell, with visitation at the church an hour prior to the service.
Private family inurnment will take place at the Holcombe Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Lake Holcombe Lions Club.
