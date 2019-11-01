Master Sgt. Newman C. Ashley, USAF, Ret., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
Newman was born Sept. 17, 1947, in Chippewa Falls to Randall and Carol (Melby) Ashley.
He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1965.
Newman served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 until his retirement in 1989. Following his retirement from the military, he resided in San Antonio, Texas, where he worked as a private investigator, and later worked for veterans hospitals.
He enjoyed golf his whole life and played in many tournaments all over the world.
In 2014, he moved back to Chippewa Falls to be near his family.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Ashley; a sister, Susan Bruley; brother-in-law, Robert Robertson, all of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews, Heather (Nolan) Mosher of Chippewa Falls, Jordan Bruley of Woodbury, Minnesota, Chad (Caryn) Bruley of Chetek; and great-nieces and nephews, Taylor and Mason Mosher, and Lauren Waldrop.
He was preceded in death by his father, Randall “Bud” Ashley; and his sister, Linda Robertson.
A private service for Newman’s family will be held. Interment with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Memorials may go to the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council or to the Veterans Housing Program for homeless veterans.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.