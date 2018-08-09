CADOTT — Nicole Irene Roth, 35, of Cadott passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
She was born to Bruce Leroy Roth and Mary Jo Anderson July 8, 1983, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Nicole attended Cadott Elementary School and Cadott High School, but graduated on line.
In her high school days she was a very good basketball player and wrestler, she could out shoot her Father, but could not pin him down. Her smile and good humor will be missed. She was also a great writer of poems and could draw anything.
Nicole is survived by her father, Bruce Leroy Roth and Susan Lynn Roth of Cadott; her mother, Mary Jo Roth of Eau Claire; her sister, Eliza Gore of Eau Claire; stepbrothers, Shawn and Alyse Sundeen, and Chris and Celena Sundeen, both of Colorado; grandmothers, Lois Mae “Sue” Roth of Cadott, and Irene Mary Goss of Eau Claire. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, and her two special buddies, Shilo and Brody.
She was preceded in death by her two grandfathers, Leroy Duncan Roth, and Arber Lloyd Goss.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. with a 3 p.m. Final Prayer of Commendation led by Deacon Ned Willkom Sunday Aug. 12, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott. followed by a celebration of life from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Goetz Town Hall.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the United Hospital in St. Paul. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Nicole will be greatly missed. We wish she could have been here longer with us.