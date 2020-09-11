Nona Gilbert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nona L. Gilbert, 85, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Dove Healthcare Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.

Nona was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Cornell, the daughter of Victor and Muriel (Hurlburt) Tonnancour.

Nona married Eugene Shipley, then Charles Hebert and lastly, Donald D. Gilbert. She worked in a retirement home for many years. Nona enjoyed hunting and ice fishing.

Nona is survived by two sons, Vern (Rhonda) Shipley and Ty (Jill) Shipley both of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren, Craig and Keegan Shipley, Jamie Brockman, Haley Meddaugh, Kayla Trones and Jesse Lyberg; seven great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Nona was preceded in death by all her husbands; two daughters, Lucille Prince and Lisa Hebert; her parents; three brothers, Robert, Richard and Vernon Tonnancour; and one sister, Shirley Kendall.

Private services will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.