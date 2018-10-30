Norma M. Sundly, 79, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie.
Norma was born Sept. 6, 1939, in Tilden, the daughter of Richard and Alvera (Baier) Faschingbauer.
On Sept. 30, 1961, Norma married Wilfred “Ole” L. Sundly at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Norma worked for Mason Shoe Company until her retirement. After retiring, Norma’s passion was volunteering for St. Joseph’s Hospice. She was also an avid Packes fan.
She was a member of Holy Ghost Church and was very active at church.
Norma is survived by one son, Eric (Christine) Sundly of Great Falls, Mont.; two daughters, Lisa (Bill) Keen of Verona and Karin (Douglas) Hawkins of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Paul Faschingbauer of Bloomer; one sister, Anne (James) Mitchell of Chippewa Falls; and four grandchildren, Samantha and Layne Sundly, Drew and Deidra Hawkins,
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred “Ole” L. Sundly March 15, 1993; her parents; and one sister in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 and from 11 a.m. until noon Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Norma’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care and Aaron from St. Joseph’s Hospice for the tender care given to Mom.
