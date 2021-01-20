CADOTT — Norman C. Nerison, 77, of Cadott passed away at home Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

He was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, to Clarence and Ida (Kline) Nerison.

Although Norman lived in many places across the U.S., he called Wisconsin his home and spent most of his life living in the greater Chippewa Valley, working as a body man and mechanic until retirement. Norman was a jack-of-all-trades and dabbled in everything from cars and boats to carpentry and began flipping houses long before there was HGTV.

Norman lived life to its fullest and he loved cold beer, playing cards, especially cribbage and euchre, playing horseshoes, golfing, and camping with his family and his best friends. Norman had a special place in his heart for music and truly loved sharing his selections with those closest to him. When it was time to relax, he wanted nothing more than to cuddle up in the living room with his family and enjoy a good movie.