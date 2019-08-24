Norman J. Koch, 79, of Chippewa Falls died under the care of St. Croix Hospice on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Azura Memory Care.
On June 14, 1940, Norman was born to Arthur and Augusta Koch. He graduated with the Class of 1958 from Chippewa Falls High School. Norman married Mari Zittel, Sept. 24, 1960. He worked as a carpenter and then general contractor. In his free time, Norman enjoyed investing in the stock market, reading, traveling, fishing, hunting, cutting firewood and gardening.
Norman is survived by his wife, Mari; children, Dawn (Jess) Matott of Cadott, Sheila (Terry) Burns of Winneconne, and Jeff (Michele) Koch of Plain; son-in-law, Ernie Schoenfeld; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley Herman, Leonard (Cathy) Koch and Brenda (Joe) Holdnak.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Augusta Koch; brother, David Koch; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Herman; daughter, Sheryl Schoenfeld; and great-granddaughters, Ava and Addison Knapstien.
The family is deeply thankful for the care Norman received from Azura Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice.
Per Norman’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To offer online condolences please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.