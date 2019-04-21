Nylah O. Gust, 87, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Crestview Senior Living in Blaine, Minn.
She was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Bloomer to August and Olive (Winget) Fehr. Nylah graduated from Bloomer High School and attended Teacher’s College in Eau Claire. She married Arlyn Gust Aug. 9, 1952, and they raised their family on a farm in rural Bloomer. She also taught in the Bloomer School System for many years. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and WELCA. She looked forward to the time spent at Shady Rest Campground in Haugen, Wis., and loved spending time with family and friends. Nylah lived in Bloomer most of her life and truly missed her Bloomer friends the past two years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Olive Fehr; husband, Arlyn; son, Gregory; daughter, Rebecca Kessenich; sister, Beverly Hanson.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Gust of Chippewa Falls and Thomas (Laura) Gust of Blaine; grandchildren, Katie (Dilin) Fennell of Chippewa Falls, Blake Gust of Minneapolis, Zachary (Molly) Gust of North Pole, Alaska, and Emily Gust of New York, N.Y.; son-in-law, Dennis Kessenich of Estero, Fla.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday April 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.