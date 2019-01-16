Orville Clifford Manier, 84, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Orville was born to Clifford and Bessie Manier May 31, 1934, at the home place south of Stanley. He was the youngest of 12 brothers and sisters.
Orville graduated from the Stanley High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in the fall. He served in Korea for 18 months and Japan for four months as a helicopter mechanic. He received his honorable discharge in 1955. Orville also served in the Army National Guard before and after his Marine Corps service.
Orville and Pat (Mohr) were married Aug. 19, 1956, and recently celebrated 62 years of their loving, enduring marriage. Orville and Pat built and lived in the same home through their entire married life, just a quarter mile from where Orville was born and raised.
Orville and Pat raised four children, Steven (Doris) Manier, Jill (Keven) Schumacher, Terri (Randy) Acker and John (Dena) Manier. They have 11 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Orville is survived by two sisters, Emily Horban and Evelyn Warack. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Bessie Manier; and nine siblings, Jake Manier, William Manier, Emil Manier, Marie Olson, Marge Olson, Bernice Schneider, Polly Hatfield, Bobby Pue and Babe Tate.
Most of Orville’s work life was as an industrial/commercial/residential electrician. He worked on many neighborhood farms as well as repairing and installing electrical systems. Orville was a mechanical wizard and was known for his ability to repair anything that needed fixing.
Orville’s hobbies included woodworking (which included sawing lumber on his own mill), gardening, ice fishing, tinkering and he enjoyed being a lifelong active member of the Maple Grove Bible Church.
Orville’s love for the Lord came first, followed closely by his family. He will always be remembered for his random mischievous behavior, sense of humor and caring heart. He will be missed.
A visitation is planned for Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday with a funeral service to follow, all at the Maple Grove Bible Church (2494 350th St., Stanley).
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.