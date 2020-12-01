Pamela Thaler

Pamela had her heart set on New York City, where she studied at the Parson School of Design at one of the top fashion programs in the country. She graduated with honors and found a home for her creative energy in New York.

She worked in publishing for a number of years and put her design skills to use creating men’s clothing for a number of brands and working at Stotter, where she designed a range of home goods, including a number of popular lines of place mats that were sold at Dayton’s, J.C. Penney’s, and other stores across America.

It has to be said that Pamela was known as a beauty and had to turn down a fair number of marriage proposals in her life. But she found love when she met John Cody, the Teamster’s president of New York City at the time. Together with him, Pamela had her one child, John Cody Jr., and found a new calling as a loving mother.

After spending 12 years in New York, she returned to Chippewa Falls. She overcame a number of adversities she faced in her life and found peace in the place where she was born. Much of that peace was found through her career as an artist.

During her lifetime, she managed to produce thousands of paintings and sketches, many of which have filled homes, businesses, and been shown in exhibitions throughout the region.