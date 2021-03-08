Patricia A. Grosvold, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Patricia was born March 4, 1936, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Francis and Gertrude (Magadance) Hagman.

On March 2, 1957, Patricia married Philip Grosvold at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire. She worked as a receptionist/switchboard operator for Midelfort Clinic.

Patricia enjoyed traveling, shopping, boating, snowmobiling, gardening, going to the casino, entertaining family and friends, spending time at their home on Lake Wissota and riding in their antique De Soto. She was very devoted to her family.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Philip; two sons, David (Jane) Grosvold of La Crosse and Steven (Caroline) Grosvold of Holmen; two daughters, Suzanne (Jeffrey) O’Driscoll of Eau Claire and Ann (Randall) Dyer of Eagan, Minn.; one brother, Jerome (Dianne) Hagman of Marshfield; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald, and Francis Hagman; and two sisters, Sister Marguerite Hagman, and Mary Bombera.