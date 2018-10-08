Patricia Bjordal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Patricia “Pat” Bjordal, 81, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at a local nursing home.
Pat was born March 25, 1937, in Sioux City, to Emil and Doris (McLeary) Barta. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School. She was united in marriage to Joseph E. Bjordal Aug. 3, 1958. He preceded her in death Feb. 17, 1992. Together they lived in Sioux City, until moving to Wisconsin in 1976. In 2015, Pat returned to Sioux City. Pat enjoyed collecting cook books, reading, watching birds and was an avid cat lover.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Kelly (Sharon) Bjordal, Eagan, Minn., Michael Bjordal, Sioux City, Joseph D. (Ken Hahn) Bjordal, Minneapolis, Rebecca (Chris) Kersting, Yuba City, Calif., Chriss (Ed) Camenzend, Sioux City; brother, Gary (Debbie) Barta, Jefferson, S.D.; sister, Sharyn Vanwoensel, University Place, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Larry Dean Barta and John Barta.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.