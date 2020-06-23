Patricia Eimerman

On Feb. 9, 1985, Pat married Dale Eimerman and moved to Jacksonville, Fla. She worked for VISTAKON, a Johnson and Johnson Company for 28 years. After retiring, Pat and Dale moved to Polk City, where they resided in Mount Olive Shores motorhome community. They enjoyed traveling around the country in their motorhome and meeting new friends wherever they went. She enjoyed camping, photography, and football. Their travels always included her pet dogs, Macey and Capone; and three cats.