Patricia Eimerman

Patricia Bernier Eimerman, 67, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Polk City, Fla.

Pat was born June 30, 1952, to Dorothy and Clifton Bernier in Chippewa Falls.

On Feb. 9, 1985, Pat married Dale Eimerman and moved to Jacksonville, Fla. She worked for VISTAKON, a Johnson and Johnson Company for 28 years. After retiring, Pat and Dale moved to Polk City, where they resided in Mount Olive Shores motorhome community. They enjoyed traveling around the country in their motorhome and meeting new friends wherever they went. She enjoyed camping, photography, and football. Their travels always included her pet dogs, Macey and Capone; and three cats.

Survivors include her husband, Dale of Polk City; stepchildren, Jason and Lisa Eimerman of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; stepdaughter-in-law, Colleen Eimerman; and two stepgrandchildren, Reese and Wyatt Eimerman; brothers, Bob and Jim of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was proceeded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Clifton Bernier; stepson, Bradley Eimerman; brother, Clifton (Bud); and sister, Carol Rauscher Lien.

All Cremation Options of Lakeland, Fla. served the family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

