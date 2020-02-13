CHIPPEWA FALLS/CADOTT — Patricia J. Pfaff, 80, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Cadott passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
She was born Dec. 29, 1939, the daughter of Hans and Elizabeth (Shieg) Horne in Chippewa Falls. Patricia Horne was united in marriage to Joseph Pfaff Oct. 20, 1990, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott. Pat was employed at Chippewa Yellow Bus Company, as a bus driver and for Chippewa County, as a home health aide.
Pat is survived by her children, Marie (Michael) Krager of Chippewa Falls and William (Pamela) Bollom of Cadott; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica) Krager of Jim Falls, Jessica (Jordan) Bergeman and Jamie (Aaron) Court, both of Chippewa Falls, William Leonard Bollom and Christopher Lee Bollom; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Susan and Samuel Bergeman, Johnathon and Jacob Krager, Jaiden, Amarah and Shirley Court and Liam Bollom; a brother, Dr. William Horne; and also by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, David Bollom, husband, Joseph Pfaff; a brother, Einer Horne; sisters, Mildred Ottoway, Frances Feiler and Betty Thompson; sons, Larry Bollom and David “Chip” Bollom; and a grandson, Hans Bollom.
A service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb, 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 415 N. Maple St., Cadott, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery in the town of Sigel, following the service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Monday morning at the church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.