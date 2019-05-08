Patricia May (Cheever) Webb, 84, a resident of Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born March 17, 1935, in the town of Eagle Point, the daughter of Floyd and Ada (Richards) Cheever.
She married Mike Webb April 25, 1992, at United Methodist Church of Jim Falls.
Pat worked for many years at Gordy’s IGA Deli in Chippewa Falls and also went on later to be a bus aide for Head Start on the bus that her husband drove.
Pat loved spending time with family and friends, camping, crafting and in her final year with all the special friends she made at the Rutledge Home, who meant so much to her. She will be missed by many.
Pat is survived by five children, Dan (Joanne) Capaul of Sparta, Jolie (Bruce) Webb of Tilden, Cindy Quinn of Menasha, Wis., Don (Doris) Capaul of Epworth, Iowa, and Dean Capaul of Dubuque, Iowa; one sister, Jean (Bob) Nix of Winona, Minn.; one brother, Richard Cheever of Milwaukee; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with a fourth due in August; nieces and nephews; and her precious dog, Oreo.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents; and one brother, Rodger Cheever.
A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, May 9, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. George Stamm will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Copp Cemetery in the town of Anson.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.