OAK CREEK — Patricia Ruth Solie (nee: Sherman), 80, passed away at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Patricia was born in St. Paul, Feb. 3, 1940, to James and Maxine Sherman. During her sophomore year her family moved to Chippewa Falls. Patricia graduated from McDonnell High School in 1957 and went on to Viterbo College in La Crosse, to become a registered nurse.

She moved to California and worked at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, where she led the Intensive Care and Critical Care Unit and took care of many Hollywood stars.

After 15 years in California, she returned to Chippewa Falls, and in 1978 married Richard “Trigger” Solie, her high school sweetheart. They resided in Chippewa Falls until 1992, when they moved to Milwaukee.

Patricia was very proud of her family and always made them priority in her life. She loved being involved and watching sports, especially that of her grandkids. She was the oldest of eight siblings, of which she remained close to each and every one of them. Her family meant everything to her. She was passionate about birthdays and holidays, especially Christmas, which she started planning for in July, of every year. Patricia was an avid online shopper. She never forgot anyone’s birthday and always had a gift for everyone that celebrated with her.