Patricia Taylor

Patricia “Patty” M. Taylor, 64, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire, due to ongoing medical issues.She was born Nov. 7, 1956, in Reedsburg, Wis., to Albert and Irene (Harding) Przybylski. She grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 1975.

On Sept. 11, 1976, she married Steven Taylor. They resided in Eagle Point, then moved to Elk Mound where they farmed for many years before moving to Chippewa Falls in 1999.

She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Patty loved farm life and raising livestock. Over the years, she raised many English Bulldogs. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and planting beautiful flowers. Her greatest joy was her family. Family was everything to her and her favorite past time was playing with her grandkids.

Patty battled with health issues for many years. In 2000, she was a transplant recipient and received a new pancreas and kidney. Again in 2012, her son, Justin selflessly gave her one of his kidneys, giving Patty the gift of life for many more wonderful years to spend with her family and see her grandchildren grow.