CHIPPEWA FALLS/LAKE HALLIE — Patricia Lou Watton, 76, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Menomonie, to Donald and Vernetta (Rineck) Bowell. She grew up in the Spring Valley/Menomonie area where she also attended school.
On Dec. 12, 1959, she married Gary Watton. For several years, she went on the road with Gary while he worked in various states building water towers. They settled in Chippewa Falls where Patricia worked at Blaine’s Farm and Fleet in shoe sales for 22 years. Gary preceded her in death in 2005.
In 2008, she met Norm Anderson. The two built a friendship that turned into more. Each became a part of each other’s families and enjoyed the companionship.
She enjoyed camping, traveling, and trips to the casino. Every Tuesday, she would get together with her “Tic Girls Card Club”…they were like her second family. Patricia generously donated to many local organizations, including making blankets for the kids at the Boys and Girls Club. Her most cherished times were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved that her home was the “hang out” place for the kids and enjoyed having them around.
She is survived by her children, Kirk (Missy) Watton of Chippewa Falls, Cindy (Jeff) Bockes of Morning Sun, Iowa; stepdaughter, Sherry (Tim) Cordes of Port Richey, Fla.; her significant other and best friend, Norm Anderson of Hallie; Norm’s children, Charlotte Clark of Chippewa Falls, Charlene (Lee) Bowe of Bloomer, Doug Anderson of Solon Springs, Jamie (Chris) Busch, and their beloved families; grandchildren, Derek Watton, Courtney (Jake) Solin, Cole (Miranda) Watton, Bryan (Mallorie) Bockes, Evan Steinmetz, Chantel (Jordan) Nelson, Sara (Alex) Hyde, McKayla Bockes and Skyler Watton; step-grandchildren, Jen Jacquez of South Bend, Ind., Cassie (Josh) Pippin of Jacksonville, Fla.; nine great-grandchildren, a brother, Duane (Mary) Bowell of Menomonie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glen Fisher of Menomonie, Sharon Watton of Arvada, Colo., Dennis Watton of Chippewa Falls, Roger Watton of New Auburn, Jimmy (Carolyn) Watton of Cadott, and Judy Blaeser of Chippewa Falls; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary; her son, Monty Watton; a sister, Donna Fisher; brother-in-law, Douglas Watton; and a sister-in-law, Lois Watton.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. Interment will be at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral chapel.
In keeping with Patricia’s generous nature, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may go to your local Boys & Girls Club; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; or to the Jodie Mueller Endowment Fund through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, which helps local single mothers.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.