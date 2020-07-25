Patrick “Frog” G. Carroll, 78, passed peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, surrounded by family.
He was born to Francis and Frances Carroll Feb. 5, 1942. He married his sweetheart, Elaine Anderson, Sept. 29, 1973.
He loved watching sports and was very supportive in watching his grandkids, with each of their love for sports as well.
He worked many years at Red Owl grocery store, before being stationed in the Air Force. He served one year in Vietnam, as an airplane mechanist, then the last three years he spent in Phoenix, Ariz. Upon his return to Austin, he became co-partner of the Red Owl and worked there until it was sold. He then ended his work career at the Hormel meat packing plant.
One of his passions was riding his John Deere lawnmower at least three times a week. He had the best-looking lawn in the neighborhood. He also enjoyed fishing with his son-in-law, Sonny, his grandson, Kaidan, and nephew, Tim, who always planned the fishing trips.
He is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Elaine; daughters, Leah Taflinger, Jana (Sonny) Johnston; seven grandchildren, Alisha Carroll, Tonya Schmitz (Andrew) Tazz Taflinger, Josiah Taflinger, Jordan Johnston, Makenna Johnston and Kaidan Johnston; and three great-grandchildren, Grayson Lawrence, Eli Schmitz and Lucas Schmitz; sister, Martha Rietzma and family; sister-in-law, Patti Carroll and family, sister-in-law, Marge Capretz (Brian) and family.
Preceded in death by daughter, Tonya Carroll; mother and father; mother and father-in-law; brother, Jim; and brother-in-law, Jake Rietzma.
We would like to thank the Sacred Heart Hospital staff for the wonderful care given. Hulke Funeral Family Funeral Home & Cremation services for the great assistance and services.
A celebration of life will be held in late September, for family and friends.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
