Patrick “Frog” G. Carroll, 78, passed peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, surrounded by family.

He was born to Francis and Frances Carroll Feb. 5, 1942. He married his sweetheart, Elaine Anderson, Sept. 29, 1973.

He loved watching sports and was very supportive in watching his grandkids, with each of their love for sports as well.

He worked many years at Red Owl grocery store, before being stationed in the Air Force. He served one year in Vietnam, as an airplane mechanist, then the last three years he spent in Phoenix, Ariz. Upon his return to Austin, he became co-partner of the Red Owl and worked there until it was sold. He then ended his work career at the Hormel meat packing plant.

One of his passions was riding his John Deere lawnmower at least three times a week. He had the best-looking lawn in the neighborhood. He also enjoyed fishing with his son-in-law, Sonny, his grandson, Kaidan, and nephew, Tim, who always planned the fishing trips.