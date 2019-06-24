Patrick John Manny, 75, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home in Chippewa Falls, under the care of Heartland Hospice, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born July 23, 1943, to the late Francis and Rose (Postl) Manny.
Patrick was honor guard at John F. Kennedy’s Funeral. He graduated from De Paul University in Chicago, with a degree in engineering. Patrick worked and retired from the U.S. Government, after serving for 25 years. He loved to read and cook. Patrick was an avid Packers fan and loved his family.
He is survived by long-term spouse, Mary Louise Manny; two grandsons, Christopher Haider, Chippewa Falls and Ethan Haider, serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Georgia; brother, Daniel (Peggy) of Chippewa Falls.
Patrick was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Colleen Patrice-Manny; his parents; and brother, Paul (Anita).
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 30, at the Eagles Club, 2588 Hallie Road, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.