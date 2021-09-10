CADOTT—Patrick M. McVinnie, 70, of Cadott, WI, passed away August 30, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pat was born on August 22, 1951 in Chippewa Falls, to Wilton and Diane McVinnie.

Pat grew up in Chippewa Falls and lived in many other places. Later in life he moved to Cadott to be with his soulmate, Terry whom he married on February 24, 2017, after being together for years.

Pat was a Marine Corps Vet. Pat worked as a welder at Phoenix Steel for many years. He loved listening to all types of old music and was a music trivia buff as well as a history buff. He enjoyed old westerns and noir movies. He collected coins through his metal detecting. He was an avid hunter, trapper, gun collector and fisherman. He enjoyed river trips with his brothers and bonfires with his family while making precious memories. His most recent hobby was coloring.

Pat is survived by his wife, Theresa “Terry” McVinnie; his son, Patrick Wells; his daughter, Michelle Kirchoff; his brothers: Rob (Wanda), Terry and Jim; his sisters: Pam (Ryan Hurt) and Linda; his grandchildren: Makenzie (Dustin) Haas, Xavier Kirchoff and Emmalee McVinnie; great grandchild, Emma Rae Haas and also by many nieces and nephews.