CEDARBURG, Wis. — Patrick Reiss McComis, 58, of Cedarburg entered into eternal life Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. As the sun shines this December morning, we smile knowing Pat is behind these rays of warmth. He is now home, our newest guardian angel waiting for the opportunity to send a joke or two our way here on Earth.

Pat was born in Anaheim, Calif., to the late Charles Walter and Anne (Reiss) McComis March 1, 1962.

One of the most selfless and generous men one could ever meet, he was a model husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, boss, coach, and mentor. His enthusiasm and beaming signature smile were preeminent in everything he did. He was a faithful Christian and loved sports (particularly the Marquette Warriors), reading, and history. He could always be counted on to lead his trivia team to victory. His other favorite game was bingo. If bingo was happening, Pat was first in line!