Paul Alfred Eby

Dad loved to cook and bake. He even had some recipes published in cookbooks, though he wasn’t much to follow recipes himself, just his gut and taste buds. He could never make the same thing the same way twice, always trying new combinations. Most meals came out amazing and tasty, like his Eby burger baked on Texas toast, or his homemade from scratch spaghetti sauce. Some we were hesitant to try just on looks alone like black olives in a mustard potato salad, or stewed tomatoes in chicken chop suey. I remember him telling me that cooking was a creative endeavor. Baking, however, was a more precise science and recipes needed to be followed. Baking he took to another level with his cookies and pies, with his own flavors, fillings, and crusts. He was even the main cook/baker for Church of Holy Communion in Lake Geneva for their fellowship coffee hours and monthly free community meal, and other church events that may happen. Even in the last years of his life, he always made sure there was a dinner cooked and desserts baked for his wife, plus whoever else that just might stop by to visit.