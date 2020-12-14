Paul D. Sneen, 72, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Born in Chippewa Falls, Sept. 3, 1948, to Paul E. and Catherine M. (Lane) Sneen. Paul graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School with the class of 1966. He married Cheryl Miller Sept. 15, 1971.

Paul found his career calling working as an AODA counselor for almost 30 years. Throughout those years, he touched the lives of many people struggling to conquer alcohol and other substance addictions. He took an immense amount of pride in helping these individuals and their families work to heal and overcome these issues.

Those who knew Paul well, knew of his love of hunting, fishing, and tinkering in the garage on various projects. His charm and sense of humor endeared him to his friends and family. He had a special bond with his best fishing buddy, Mike, and his best dog buddy, Puff, who waited for him at the Rainbow Bridge.