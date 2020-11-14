Paul David Frenette, 60, of Chippewa Falls died at his home Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.

Paul was born July 19, 1960, in Chippewa Falls, to Donald and Norma (Olson) Frenette. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School with the class of 1979. He attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, graduating with an associate degree in marketing and communications. Paul was united in marriage to Becky Simmerman, Oct. 12, 1985, in Chippewa Falls; the couple just celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

Paul loved his family with all of his being and was never shy to show it with a beaming smile, a joyous sense of humor, a giant hug and a heart to match; he was loved dearly and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Paul loved animals, especially his dogs. At a young age, he showed a passion for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He especially loved the calm solitude of ice fishing with his dogs, during the winter months. He enjoyed bowling, attending church, cooking, drawing and painting, and had a passion for movies, sometimes going to the theater three times in one weekend!