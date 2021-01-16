Paul Gordon Blazel, 74, of Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Paul was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Stanley, to his parents, Dorothy Molling, and Gordon Blazel. He graduated from Stanley High School in 1964 and from Eau Claire Vocational School. Paul joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, Calif. Paul proudly served in the Vietnam War working as a Storekeeper onboard USS Fort Marion, USS Cadmus, and ashore at Camp Tien-Sha.

After serving, Paul married his high school friend, Joan Stangl Jan. 6, 1973, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley. They settled in Eau Claire and raised their three children, Jennifer, Amy, and Matthew. He was proud of his children and supported them to reach their dreams.

Paul worked for Central Storage Warehouse and Premium Waters, with his brothers and friends. Paul was an avid volunteer in his church community of St. James the Greater Catholic Church.

Paul was passionate about model railroads and building them with his grandchildren, wood working, canoeing, hiking outdoors with Joan, deer hunting with his brothers-in-law, and fishing. He could often be found grilling brats and chicken, making air-popped popcorn, and working in the yard and on garage projects.