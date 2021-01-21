Paula Louise White, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at River Pines in Altoona, joining her beloved husband of 61 years, Paul White.
Louise was born March 14, 1940, in Knoxville, Iowa, the second of four daughters of Mary (Kirkham) and Paul Teeslink. The family moved to Wisconsin when she was young. Louise had a beautiful voice and won many awards as a soprano in the high school choir. She started college after graduating from Chippewa Falls Senior High School, but after meeting Paul, she changed course. She married Paul March 12, 1960, and they celebrated the births of two children, Tracy, and Michael.
Louise designed the house they built on small Lake Wissota. She took pride in her home and hosted many dinner parties over the years. She loved decorating the house for the holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. Summers would find her weeding and caring for her large, amazing flower garden in her swimsuit, always working on her tan. At days end, she enjoyed a glass of wine on the deck overlooking the lake, with Paul. Louise was also known for her great fashion sense.
Louise returned to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, as a nontraditional student and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in psychology and sociology. She wrote articles for the Chippewa Herald Telegram on topics related to mental health and worked as the church secretary at First United Presbyterian Church, where she also served as an elder. Her career also included being the Birth to Three Coordinator, as well as later doing the guardianship and protective placement reviews, both for Chippewa County Human Services.
Louise leaves behind her daughter, Tracy (Mike) Riedel; her son, Michael (Jennifer) White; her grandson, Joshua Riedel; and granddaughter, Sheryl White; her sisters, Jean Semington, Elizabeth (Alden) Gubrud and Kathryn Clark; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; brother-in-law, Ardell Semington; her nephew, James Semington and his son, Taylor; and one granddaughter, Karissa Riedel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor George Olinske will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, in the village of Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. noon Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chippewa County Humane Association or a charity of your choice.
Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Horan Funeral Home Facebook page.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.