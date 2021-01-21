Paula Louise White, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at River Pines in Altoona, joining her beloved husband of 61 years, Paul White.

Louise was born March 14, 1940, in Knoxville, Iowa, the second of four daughters of Mary (Kirkham) and Paul Teeslink. The family moved to Wisconsin when she was young. Louise had a beautiful voice and won many awards as a soprano in the high school choir. She started college after graduating from Chippewa Falls Senior High School, but after meeting Paul, she changed course. She married Paul March 12, 1960, and they celebrated the births of two children, Tracy, and Michael.

Louise designed the house they built on small Lake Wissota. She took pride in her home and hosted many dinner parties over the years. She loved decorating the house for the holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. Summers would find her weeding and caring for her large, amazing flower garden in her swimsuit, always working on her tan. At days end, she enjoyed a glass of wine on the deck overlooking the lake, with Paul. Louise was also known for her great fashion sense.