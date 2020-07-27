× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMER — Paulette M. Hartman, 73, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born July 15, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, to Paul E. and Dolores (Liberatore) Hartman.

She is survived by her children, James (Patti) Cowell of Strum, Jeffrey Cowell of Eau Claire, Theresa (Tony Fritze) Cowell of Gilmanton, Tamara (Todd) Larson of Strum, and Jeremy Cowell of New Auburn; siblings, James (Ivy) Hartman of Eau Claire, and Patricia (Michael) Bertrand of Chippewa Falls; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, MaryLou Bruehling.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.