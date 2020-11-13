Pauline 'Polly' L. Leikvoll

On Aug. 26, 1950, she married John T. Leikvoll, at St. Adelbert Catholic Church in Superior, and they resided in the Village of Superior for 37 years, raising their children, Pat, Gloria, and John, before moving to Chippewa Falls in 1987, to enjoy their retirement years. Polly and John enjoyed salmon fishing every fall for 35 years at the Cranberry River in Herbster, Wis., off the shores of Lake Superior. Closer to home, Polly was an active member of Holy Ghost Church, and stayed busy attending her grandchildren’s various activities. Her door was always open for the grandkids to visit, which many did often, especially since Grandma Polly always had fresh baked goods ready and waiting! John preceded Polly in death March 1, 2011.