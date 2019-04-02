Paz A. Bowe, 69, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
She was born Feb. 25, 1950, in the Philippines, to Benidicta and Eusebio Tanawon.
On June 6, 2010, she married David Bowe of Chippewa Falls, in the Philippines. In 2011, Paz joined her husband in the U.S. and they began their life together.
While living in the Philippines, Paz worked in accounting. When she moved to Chippewa Falls, she got a job working at Menard’s Distribution Center, where she was currently employed. Paz loved flowers, working in her garden and listening to music.
She is survived by her husband, David, of Chippewa Falls; seven children, Tiffany, Dexter, Troy, Myra, Tyrone, Teizalera and Thrisiah; many siblings and other relatives, all residing in the Philippines; stepchildren, Eric, Jason and Rhonda (Dean); stepgrandchildren, Alayna, Reilly, Aurora and Ravin; mother-in-law, Delores Bowe of Chippewa Falls; brothers-in-law, Tim (Sue) Bowe of Chippewa Falls, Michael “Steve” (Pam) Bowe of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Pam (Dave) Roderfer of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Melvin Bowe.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be in the Philippines.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.