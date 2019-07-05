Anthony “Tonny” B. de Wit, 95, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and while under the care of Mayo Hospice.
He was born Oct. 1, 1923, in Hilversum, Holland, to Clara (Jacobs) and Wilhelmus de Wit.
Tonny moved to the U.S. Oct. 1, 1948, after World War II. He worked on various dairy farms, followed by 30 years at Falls Dairy in Jim Falls, until retiring in 1986.
On Sept. 28, 1957, he married Carol Douglas at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls.
Tonny and Carol lived almost all their married life on Lake Wissota. Tonny enjoyed the simple things in life, being with family, visiting with neighbors, watching the sun rise over the lake and feeding the birds. He had a great sense of humor and never missed an opportunity to joke around.
He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.
He will be dearly missed by his two daughters, Sue (Ben) Brunner of Durand and Nancy (Jim) Woodford of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Tyler Brunner, Krista Woodford and Nick Brunner; a stepgrandson, Brian (Holly) Brunner; two step-great-grandchildren, Tegan and Kiana Brunner; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; and all six of his siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Fr. Jesse Burish officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service Wednesday, all at the funeral chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.