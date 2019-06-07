Charles “Chuck” Wald, 70, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, June 3, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Chuck was born Oct. 23, 1948, in Chippewa Falls, to Louis and Phyllis (LaFlex) Wald. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1966. Over the years Chuck has worked at Uniroyal, Chippewa Yellow Bus, Hutchinson Technology and at Bovine Hoof Care, working with Barb. After he retired from hoof trimming he worked part time up until his passing, at White City Glass and Patient Express.
He enjoyed woodworking in his shop and was in the Chippewa Valley Wood Turners Assoc. Chuck’s big love was watching dirt track racing, spending most Saturday evenings doing just that. He and Barb traveled to many states to watch racing. His happiest time was the summer of 2014, when he had the opportunity to drive a hornet race car, thanks to Dale and Tammy and was named Rookie of the Year. He continued to race two more seasons.
He had a very large, loving family in Alcoholic Anonymous and Al Anon and it was with their love and support that he was able to celebrate over 41 years of sobriety. A man of few words and a huge heart … he loved his family and friends fiercely.
Chuck was survived by his wife, Barb; children, Christiana Wald of Chippewa Falls, Inge (Ryan) Murphy of Combined Locks, Wis., and Tertia Rogge of Bloomer; grandchildren, Qiundre and Adeline Wald, James and Kaitlyn Murphy and Corrin, Garrison and Elsie Rogge; stepchildren, Angie Barker (Kent) and Nick Reynolds; stepgranddaughter, Sierra Reynolds (Justin Majetic); and stepgreat-grandson, Sylas Majetic; sister, Joanne (Glenn) Tucker; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Steve Hasenmueller; and his four-legged friends, Horatio and Gertie.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 County Hwy. X, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Rev. Rick Biedermann will be officiating. Interment will be in Bateman Cemetery with military honors conducted by Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.