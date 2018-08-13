ADA, Ohio — David W. Gale, 56, of Ada went home to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
He was born June 19, 1962, in Lima, Ohio.
David is survived by his wife, Barbara of Ada; son, J.J. Gale of Ada; three daughters, Davina (Michael) Ronn of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Gretchen Gale and Tamera Gale of Palm Bay, Fla.; parents, Jim and Bernice Gale of Chippewa Falls; five granddaughters; one grandson; sisters, Jackie Gale of Cornell, Rachel (Jason) Tambornino of Chippewa Falls and Melissa (Les) Jordan, of Omaha, Neb.; along with his nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at County Line Church of Brethern, 4227 N. Hardin Rd., Harrod, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Rev. Jim Gale will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.pedersonvolker.com.