Dolores M. Elliott, 89, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Dolores was a caring and compassionate lady, always ready to help people and was a friend to many. Her final act was donating her body to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Anatomy Department for research.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Private interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.