ALTOONA, Wis. — Earl Frederick Jones, USN, Retired, 78, of Altoona went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 16, 2019.
He was born March 2, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Margaret Ella (Byers) and Frank Herschel Jones. Earl grew up on a farm in Cloverton and completed his schooling in the Sandstone area in 1959.
Following high school, Earl served honorably in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer and earned his retirement in 1979.
While home for his brother’s wedding, he met the sister of the bride, Marlys Markegard. The two married April 27, 1963, in St. Paul, Minn. Together they had five children and during Earl’s military service, the family moved 21 times, living on both coasts and in Hawaii.
Following Earl’s retirement from the Navy, they resided in Minnesota, where Earl worked in security and facility management for Minnesota Mutual Insurance Company until 1991. They then moved to Webb Lake, Wis., where they owned and operated a motel. They have lived in Wisconsin ever since.
In addition to being a husband and father, Earl was also a devout Christian who worshipped God and studied the Bible throughout his life. During his time in the Navy he led Bible studies, prayer groups, and helped bring others to believe in Jesus. He held various church roles including serving as an elder and treasurer, and showed his faith through the way he lived.
He is survived by his wife, Marlys of Altoona; five children, Pamala (Christopher) Barrick of Katy, Texas, Jeffery (Nicole) Jones of Gallup, N.M., the Rev. Timothy (Christine) Jones of Eau Claire, Daniel (Sarah) Jones, and Matthew Jones, all of Chippewa Falls; siblings, David (Rosi) Jones of Lawrenceville, N.J., Frank Jr. (Carole) Jones of Marshfield Wis., Missouri, Edith Walz of Wannaska, Minn., and Marlys (Steve) St. George of Colorado/Texas, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Ron Mueller officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Memorials may go to Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, Ind. 46825.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
